Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport’s big feat! Airport wins online sustainability award 2019

Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) wins big at the Econaur awards 2019! Being developed on the basis of green sustainable solutions, the Mumbai airport has been awarded the online Sustainability Award 2019 at Econaur. The award was presented under the category of \u2018solid waste management\u2019. The Mumbai airport is managed by the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), which is a GVK-led company and bagged the award for the airport\u2019s sustainable development. The airport was presented with the Econaur award for initiating activities towards an environmentally conscious airport as well as incorporating various waste management solutions. These solutions include undertaking the project of converting airport food waste into organic compost and using the same for social purposes such as airport landscaping and others, through its onsite organic waste converter (OWC) facility. The onsite waste converter facility has a capacity of as much as 1MT per day where the compost generated from the converter is used internally for gardens and horticulture purposes. This solid waste management project has resulted in several benefits such as, generation of organic compost, avoidance of carbon emissions, treatment of around 353 tons of food waste, reduction of Methane 2 formation, compost distribution to community, avoidance of landfills, social value generation by creating employment and awareness amongst the stakeholders. The concept of sustainability has been of prime importance to the Mumbai International airport and it believes in promoting best environmental practices to minimize the impact. The airport also strictly adheres to applicable and regulatory requirements as well as implements best waste management practices, forming an integral significance of the airport\u2019s environmental management system. The Online Sustainability Award 2019 by Econaur is to highlight and felicitate the leaders who have taken various sustainable initiatives and steps to save the planet. MIAL is a public-private partnership (PPP) joint venture between a GVK-led consortium and the Airports Authority of India (AAI).