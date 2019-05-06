Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport’s big feat! Airport wins online sustainability award 2019

By: |
Published: May 6, 2019 5:19:57 PM

The award was presented under the category of ‘solid waste management’. Mumbai airport is managed by the Mumbai International Airport Limited, which is a GVK-led company and bagged the award for the airport’s sustainable development.

Mumbai airport has been awarded the online Sustainability Award 2019 at Econaur.(httpscsia.inmediacentrephoto-gallery.aspx)

Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) wins big at the Econaur awards 2019! Being developed on the basis of green sustainable solutions, the Mumbai airport has been awarded the online Sustainability Award 2019 at Econaur. The award was presented under the category of ‘solid waste management’. The Mumbai airport is managed by the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), which is a GVK-led company and bagged the award for the airport’s sustainable development.

The airport was presented with the Econaur award for initiating activities towards an environmentally conscious airport as well as incorporating various waste management solutions. These solutions include undertaking the project of converting airport food waste into organic compost and using the same for social purposes such as airport landscaping and others, through its onsite organic waste converter (OWC) facility. The onsite waste converter facility has a capacity of as much as 1MT per day where the compost generated from the converter is used internally for gardens and horticulture purposes.

This solid waste management project has resulted in several benefits such as, generation of organic compost, avoidance of carbon emissions, treatment of around 353 tons of food waste, reduction of Methane 2 formation, compost distribution to community, avoidance of landfills, social value generation by creating employment and awareness amongst the stakeholders. The concept of sustainability has been of prime importance to the Mumbai International airport and it believes in promoting best environmental practices to minimize the impact.

The airport also strictly adheres to applicable and regulatory requirements as well as implements best waste management practices, forming an integral significance of the airport’s environmental management system. The Online Sustainability Award 2019 by Econaur is to highlight and felicitate the leaders who have taken various sustainable initiatives and steps to save the planet. MIAL is a public-private partnership (PPP) joint venture between a GVK-led consortium and the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. Airlines Aviation
  4. Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport’s big feat! Airport wins online sustainability award 2019
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition