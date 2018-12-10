Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport sets record! Handles 1,007 flight movements in a single day

Mumbai airport handled a record 1,007 aircraft movements in one day.

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) creates another record! Recently the Mumbai airport handled a record 1,007 aircraft movements in one day. The record flight movements were recorded on Saturday, i.e, December 8, 2018, according to a PTI report. The airport surpassed its earlier record of 1,003 flight movements in 24-hours which was in the month of June this year. Sources quoted in the report said that the feat was achieved in the wake of the pre-wedding bash of Isha Ambani, daughter of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, in the lake city of Udaipur in Rajasthan.

A host of politicians, corporate honchos and Bollywood stars flew in private jets from Mumbai to attend the celebrations which started on Friday, i.e., December 7, 2018. A Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) spokesperson revealed that the airport handled a record 1007 arrivals and departures on Saturday but did not divulge the factors leading to the surge in traffic movement. Mumbai airport set the record on Saturday while the earlier best for the airport was 1,003 arrivals and departures which was achieved on June 6. The airport witnessed the increased charter aircraft operations on Saturday.

Mumbai airport, with its two crossing runways – 09/27 (the main) and 14/32 (the secondary runway) is the main hub of the full service carrier Jet Airways and budget airline GoAir. While the primary runway can handle up to almost 48 arrivals and departures per hour, the secondary runway has a capacity of 35 flight movements per hour. The GVK-consortium-led Mumbai airport handled 48.49 million passengers in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018, registering a 7.4 per cent growth over financial year 2017.

The mega cities such as New York, London, Dubai, Delhi and Mumbai are counted among the world’s busiest airports. Moreover, the cities like New York, London, Dubai and Delhi have airports with two or more runways that operate simultaneously. Although Mumbai also has two runways, but they criss-cross each other, so only one runway is used at a time. Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport has three parallel runways which is in use at any given time. As against this, Mumbai airport has to make do with a single runway for all passenger and cargo aircraft and when it is shut for repairs, it uses the secondary runway. Therefore, technically this puts Mumbai’s CSMIA in the single-runway airport category. But significantly, the airport has achieved this world record for its single-runway operations.