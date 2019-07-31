Leaking infrastructure! Portion of ceiling slab falls at Mumbai airport’s T2; watch video

Terminal 2 (T2) at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport was inaugurated in January 2014 by the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. (Photos- Agencies)

In a major embarrassment for the Mumbai International Airport management authority, a portion of the ceiling slab fell down at T2 terminal of Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (BOM). Water leakage is suspected to be the reason behind the unfortunate incident, as per reports. Even though no one was injured, the incident raises questions on the quality of infrastructure at airports and its sustainability during monsoon season when heavy rains lash various parts of the country. The incident took place at 10:30 pm on Tuesday.

This is not the first time that such incident has taken place at Mumbai Airport. A few days ago videos of the leaking roof at T2 were doing rounds on social media. This happened after heavy rains in the financial capital of India. Mumbai International Airport Limited then cited damaged pipe as the prime reason for this. Last week, an aircraft of Vistara airline suffered damage after an empty baggage carrier collided with it when gusts of wind forced it to roll off. On July 2, a SpiceJet aircraft overshot the main runway and got stuck at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport forcing cancellation of flights.

Terminal 2 (T2) at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport was inaugurated in January 2014 by the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Commercial operations at T2 commenced on February 12 in 2014. It was constructed through the PPP (public-private partnership) model. GVK Industries Ltd, the majority shareholder in the airport, then stated that the terminal was built at a total cost of Rs 5,500 crore.

While Mumbai airport has two terminals- T1 and T2, all the international flights arrive and depart from Terminal 2. A few domestic airlines such as Air India, Jet Airways and Vistara also operate their domestic flights from T2. Terminal 2 is located at 439,000 square meter. T2 of Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport has capacity to handle over 40 million passengers per annum. It also has a capacity to handle over 780 aircraft movements per day.