Mumbai Airport: How two-hour shutdown hit flights

Passengers travelling to and from Mumbai will face some inconvenience, delays and flight cancellations as the airport, operated on a cross-runway system, announced a two-day shutdown of operations from 11 am to 5 pm beginning Monday as the runway intersection undergoes scheduled repair and maintenance, which forced carriers to cancel and reschedule flights operating out of the city.

The space-constrained airport functions on the cross runway system with a main runway (09/27) and a secondary runway (14/32) and since the repair work is being done on the intersection, a spokesperson said no flights will operate during the shutdown period for Tuesday as well.

The country’s second largest airline Jet Airways has its hub at the Mumbai airport while national carrier Air India uses Mumbai as its secondary hub and altogether, the airport handles about 970 aircraft movements including international flights on a daily basis. So, a six-hour closure has hit the operations of airlines, forcing them to cancel around 125 flights and reschedule other operations.

Budget carrier SpiceJet cancelled 18 flights and rescheduled more than six of its flights. The airline said that on Tuesday as well passengers should expect a similar impact on operations.

The country’s largest carrier IndiGo too had to reschedule some of its flights and said that there have been some cancellations due to the repair work undertaken by the airport. “We ensured that passengers were informed in advance and at the same time affected passengers were accommodated in the alternate flights,” the airline said.

“The airlines were informed well in advance about this repair work and they would not have sold any inventory or would have rescheduled flights in advance,” a spokesperson for Mumbai International Airport (MIAL), the airport operator, said.

Jet Airways in a statement issued in the morning informing passengers of the airport repair work said, “Guests planning their travel during this period (Monday & Tuesday 11 am to 5 pm) are requested to allow for sufficient time, in case of delays, while making their bookings.”