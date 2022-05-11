Mumbai Airport gets Monsoon ready; completes runway maintenance work

Mumbai Airport: As part of pre-monsoon preparations, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has successfully completed the runway repair and maintenance work. The runway work started at 11:00 AM on 10 May 2022 and after careful assessment as well as evaluation, both runways – RWY 14/32 and 09/27 are operational for all flight movements from 05:00 PM. The maintenance work of the runway was undertaken in keeping with Mumbai Airport’s continued endeavour to improve operational efficiency as well as reduce inconvenience to flyers during monsoon. With over 770 air traffic movements per day, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai is the world’s busiest single runway airport.

In a bid to enable smooth functioning in monsoon, the Mumbai Airport had closed its runway temporarily between 11:00 AM to 05:00 PM for maintenance and repair work. Given that the financial capital receives around 400 mm to 700 mm average rainfall every year, the airport carried out multiple runway inspections effectively to be prepared for the adversities that come in with Mumbai rains. Besides, various pre-monsoon steps have been implemented as well where waterlog-prone areas are identified and inspected. Also, runways’ health check is carried out by machine and manual observation by trained specialists to find superficial cracks, disjoints and texture. Nearly 5,000 aeronautical ground lights on taxiways and runways are serviced and checked, whilst as many as 1,300 ground markings are removed and repainted.

Moreover, the Mumbai Airport has also carried out critical checks which could be performed only during the runway closure. Repair works around the runway were also carried out such as minor and major repair on runway intersections, segregation of electric cables for primary and secondary runway, as well as other complex tasks like Geotechnical survey by civil engineers for runway 14/32. In a bid to mitigate any waterlogging, more than 2000 drains, as well as duct banks across the maze of runways, were opened, checked & cleaned. Also, associated activities of grass cutting, milling, chamfering and filling were performed at a brisk pace. The airport in cooperation with the airline, were able to effectively reschedule 150 flights on departure and arrival between 11:00 AM to 05:00 PM of runway repair works.