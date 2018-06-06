Mumbai airport creates new record, handles 1,000 flight movements in a single day

The single-runway operated Mumbai airport handled 48.49 million passengers in FY18, registering a 7.4 per cent growth over FY17. (IE)

Capacity-constrained Mumbai airport has for the first time crossed 1,000 aircraft movements in a day, breaking its earlier record of 988 single-day arrivals and departures. “Mumbai airport has achieved 1,003 aircraft movement in 24-hour yesterday,” a Mumbai International Airport (MIAL) spokesperson said. This was the highest-ever traffic handled by the airport in a single day, it added. MIAL, a joint venture between the GVK group and the Airports Authority of India, runs the country’s second busiest airport.

The single-runway operated Mumbai airport handled 48.49 million passengers in FY18, registering a 7.4 per cent growth over FY17. Mumbai airport, with two crossing runways – 09/27 (the main) and 14/32 (the secondary runway) – is the main hub of full service carrier Jet Airways and budget airline GoAir. While the primary runway can handle up to 48 arrivals and departures per hour, the secondary runway has a capacity of 35 flight movements per hour.