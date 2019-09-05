Mumbai airport: 30 flights cancelled, over 100 delayed by rains; Air India, Vistara make important announcements

Mumbai Airport: Around 20 flights, most of them were run by IndiGo, were cancelled on Wednesday. (Representative image by Reuters)

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport: Due to the recent heavy rainfall and flood-like situation in several areas of the city, flight operations at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) were affected for the second day, resulting in the cancellation of 30 flights and 118 flights getting delayed. According to a live flight-tracking website, 14 incoming and 16 outbound flights were cancelled on September 5 and 118 flights got delayed, including 86 flights for the departure. However, Mumbai International Airport Airport Ltd (MIAL) gave a statement to PTI stating that flight operations are normal.

Around 20 flights, most of them were run by IndiGo, were cancelled on Wednesday. Apart from this, 455 flights were delayed due to the incessant rains. National carrier Air India has tweeted saying that the airline had waived off cancellation and refund charges as well as penalties for re-issuance, and date change for its domestic and international flights. The airline also asked flyers to check flight status via its official website, Mobile App or Customer care before coming to airport. GoAir has said that its flights from and to Mumbai airport will be delayed due to bad weather conditions. It has advised its passengers to plan accordingly.

Vistara has issued an advisory stating that it had waived off cancellation fee and date change penalties for flights arriving or departing from Mumbai Airport. It has also assured its passengers that if any flyer misses a flight on September 5, he/she will be provided a seat on the flights departing for the same route on Thursday or Friday without any additional fee. Vistara has also cancelled UK-853, UK-854. Meanwhile, IndiGo on Thursday requested flyers to check the status of their flight before proceeding for the airport. It has also assured that all affected passengers were being accommodated on alternate flights.

The Mumbai airport (BOM), that handles around 1,000 flight arrivals and departures daily, are finding it difficult to maintain flight operations due to the inclement weather in India’s financial capital. Notably, Mumbai Airport is the second busiest airport in the country after Delhi Airport (DEL).