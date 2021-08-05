More airports coming soon! Govt to spend around Rs 25,000 crore in 4-5 years to boost Civil Aviation sector

In the coming years, India to witness massive development in the aviation sector along with 21 new airports.

More airports in India soon! For reforms in the country’s civil aviation sector, the Modi government has taken several steps by providing top-class infrastructure and facilities. In the coming years, India to witness massive development in the aviation sector along with 21 new airports. So far, six Greenfield airports have been operationalized across the country namely, Shirdi in Maharashtra, Pakyong in Sikkim, Durgapur in West Bengal, Kannur in Kerala, Kalaburagi in Karnataka and Orvakal in Andhra Pradesh. According to the Minister of State of Civil Aviation, V.K. Singh’s recent reply to a query in Rajya Sabha, the Modi government has provided support to India’s Civil Aviation sector which includes the following: