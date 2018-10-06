Mock drill at Kolkata’s Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport to improve safety preparedness

The entire operation lasted for about an hour. (Representational photo: Reuters)

A full-scale mock drill was conducted at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport (NSCBIA) here Friday as part of efforts to improve the safety preparedness, an Airports Authority of India (AAI) statement said.

The mock drill was conducted by creating a situation akin to a plane accident (crash), the statement said.

The entire operation lasted for about an hour.

The drill was successfully conducted without causing any inconvenience to airport operations, the statement said, adding, the full-scale emergency drill is an exercise to check the readiness of airport on real time situation.

The director of NSCBIA, Atul Dikshit, senior officials of the airport, CISF personnel, airline representatives and other stakeholders were present during the drill, the AAI statement added.