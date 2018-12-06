Making Delhi’s IGI Airport emergency ready! Special training for cargo, CISF workers, airline staff

50 officials from Delhi Police, CISF, cargo, airlines staff will be trained

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport will now have increased safety and rapid response against threats and emergencies. This shall come about as a group of 50 officials from Delhi Police, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), cargo workers, airlines staff and firefighters will be trained at the Delhi airport to handle chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) emergency situations, according to an HT report. The measure was planned after security agencies flagged a threat to the ‘sensitive airports’ in the country. This programme was initiated after the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) carried out a survey at airports across country to find out preparedness against CBRN threats and identified gaps.

Particulars of the training programme:

The training will be conducted by the NDMA officials along with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Airports Authority to India (AAI). Confirming the development, Senior consultant to NDMA, SK Mishra and former scientists at Department of Atomic Energy were quoted in the report saying that the training will start on December 10 and will go on for five days.

They are focusing on training these officers and enabling them to be able to manage the emergency situation until the experts reach the site to contain the situation. The programme will have various aspects of the CBRN emergency including safety, detection of CBRN threat, precautions against it and then how to manage such an emergency. SK Mishra is one of the officials who will be leading the programme.

Experts from DAE, Institute of Nuclear Medicine Allied Sciences (INMAS), Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) will also cover the lecture sessions and field exercises.

An officer was quoted saying that since isotopes used for medical purposes are often stored in cargo terminals at airport, along with other hazardous chemicals, the airports are vulnerable to radiological threats.They have also set standard operating procedures of what to do and what not to do in such situations.