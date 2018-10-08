Maiden commericial flight between Uttarakhand’s Dehradun-Pithoragarh flagged off

The nine-seater aircraft took off from the Jolly Grant airport in the state capital in presence of senior BJP leaders and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, cabinet ministers and state assembly Speaker Prem Chand Agarwal. (Representational image: Reuters)

The first air service within the hill state of Uttarakhand began with a flight between Dehradun to Pithoragarh being flagged off by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday. The nine-seater aircraft took off from the Jolly Grant airport in the state capital in presence of senior BJP leaders and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, cabinet ministers and state assembly Speaker Prem Chand Agarwal.

The maiden commercial flight also flew ministers Prakash Pant, Satpal Maharaj, Dean Singh Rawat and Ajay Bhatt to Pithoragarh. Officials said the flight would regularly start from October 24. The aircraft belongs to the Heritage Aviation. There would initially be one daily flight, but if the demand grows, the flights would be increased, the official said. The fare of this flight has been fixed at Rs 1,580 per person. The flight duration is 45 minutes.