Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg airport to be completed by June

The work for the new airport in Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra, estimated to cost Rs 520 crore, is expected to be completed in June this year, according to the civil aviation ministry.

The airport is to come up at Parule Chipi in Sindhudurg district. It is being constructed by IRB Sindhudurg Airport Pvt Ltd on a design-build-finance-operate-transfer basis for the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).

“Work on the project is expected to be completed in June this year, before the onset of monsoon and the Ganesh Festival, which will begin in September this year,” the ministry said in a release today.

Being constructed at an approximate cost of Rs 520 crore, the aerodrome will have a 2,500-metre runway, it added.

The release said the airport will have a capacity to handle 200 departing and 200 arriving passengers during peak hours.

“An airport in Sindhudurg was necessary in order to provide better connectivity to the Konkan region of Maharashtra, parts of Goa, North Karnataka and Western Maharashtra,” the release said.

At present, Maharashtra has three functional international and 13 domestic airports.