Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg Airport may begin regular operations soon! First ‘test flight’ to land on Sep 12

The first ‘test flight’ at the Sindhudurg Airport in Maharashtra will land on September 12, an official in the Civil Aviation Ministry said Saturday. Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu has asked the Airport Management Company and the state government to immediately solve the pending issues so as to begin regular operations soon, he said.

“Finally a test flight is landing on September 12 at Parule Chipi in Sindhudurg district, Maharashtra,” the official said, adding that Prabhu had a constant follow-up and had directed officers to assist in early compliance.

The official said the ‘obstacle limitation survey’ has been completed and the work for the 2,500 metres runway has also been completed.

Besides, the terminal building for 400 passengers is ready and the construction of the ATC tower is nearing completion.

The airport is being constructed at Parule Chipi in Sindhudurg district by the IRB Sindhudurg Airport on a design-build-finance-operate-transfer basis for the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation.

With a 2,500-metre-long runway, the airport will have a capacity to handle 200 departing and 200 arriving passengers during peak hours.

Once functional, Sindhudurg will be the state’s 14th airport. At present, it has three functional international and 13 domestic airports.

The minister said that the construction of the Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri airports will not only provide better connectivity to the Konkan region of Maharashtra but also boost tourism in this scenic area of the state.

Connectivity to the areas of north Karnataka, western Maharashtra and parts of Goa will also improve with the construction of these two airports in the Konkan region.