Lucknow airport to get a swanky new terminal by 2021! From more flights to better amenities; Check out 5 things

The expansion of the airport is scheduled for completion by the end of 2021.

Big aviation boost for Uttar Pradesh! The Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow is all set for a makeover! According to an FE report, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) is likely to invest an amount of Rs 1,383 crore on a new integrated terminal building-T3, after dismantling T1. The Director of the Airport, AK Sharma, said that Nagarjuna Construction Company (NCC) has been selected as the project executor, while Egis has been selected as the project management consultant. The expansion of the airport is scheduled for completion by the end of 2021. The airport is the 11th busiest airport in the country and has seen passenger traffic grow at an exponential rate, clocking a CAGR of 19.6 per cent since the year 2008. Here are five things to know about the expansion project at Lucknow airport:

1.) After the completion of the expansion, from the present 4.4 million passengers, the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport will be able to handle around 14.4 million passengers per annum (MPPA), an almost 230 per cent jump in capacity!

2.) The project includes construction of a world-class passenger terminal as well as associated infrastructure, which includes an integrated terminal area of 84,000 sq m, retail area stretching over 15,000 sq m, an additional basement area of 20,000 sq m, a multi-level parking for 1,500 vehicles and GRIHA 4 Star environment rating.

3.) After the airport is remodelled, the number of flights operating from Lucknow is expected to go up to 200 per day. At present, the airport operates 75 flights every day, out of which 67 flights are domestic and 8 flights are international.

4.) Also, the work for expanding the length of the existing runway from 2.2 km to 3.1 km is underway. The runway is being expanded in order to allow operations of bigger aircraft like the Dreamliner. Additionally, the size of the apron area is being increased to allow parking of at least 22 aircraft.

5.) The upgradation of the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport is a part of AAI’s larger plan to spend Rs 20,500 crore on aviation infrastructure over the period of next five years.