LAS group wins Udaipur Airport Ground Handling License, reports Burzin Daver

LAS Group along with its JV partner Goldair Handling Greece have signed LOIA with Airports Authority of India to commence ground handling services for airlines & chartered flight operators at Udaipur International Airport, the agreement was signed for 10 years term as the only privately held ground handling company at this airport.



LAS GOLDAIR HANDLING will provide terminal, ramp and cargo handling services to major domestic and international airlines operating out of Udaipur airport as reported by spokesperson Burzin Manek Daver. This airport has huge growth potential as its location is to cater to tourist, it also has huge amount of chartered flight operations who will also avail services from LAS GOLDAIR.

Burzin Manek Daver further stated that the JV Company is going to invest around Rs 15 crore during for inducting state of art international standard Ground Service Equipment’s & will focus on training of its employees to deliver excellent handling services to all its customers. Goldair handling Greece is the largest ground handler in Greece providing Ground handling to all major airlines at 32 airports in Greece with over 4000 employees it also has airport handling at Zurich & other European airports hence with their international experience and technology platforms they will contribute to the Indian airports.

Udaipur airport has a large volume of chartered flights coming in during peak season time as it’s a marriage destination, LAS apart from ground handling will also provide premium services to incoming charters along such as meet and greet, car rental, porter services making passenger experience a memorable one at Udaipur. LAS will commence operations from 1st April 2022 at Udaipur along with its staff and ground handling equipment.