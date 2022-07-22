Largest commercial aircraft E195-E2 makes its debut at London Airport! Here’s why it is ideal for UDAAN

The E195-E2 from Brazil based aerospace giant Embraer, landed at the London City Airport (LCY), United Kingdom and showcased its steep approach capability. Embraer’s test aircraft was participating at the Farnborough Air Show and it flew into LCY on a 39 percent blend of Sustainable Aviation Fuel. The test aircraft featuring the eye-catching black and gold TechLion livery, was welcomed with the traditional water salute from the City Airport’s fire service.

The aircraft landing at the London City Airport, according to company officials, is in anticipation of the certification for steep approach by the end of 2022.

For India & UDAAN

A beautiful ‘TechLion’ livery covering the entire aircraft’s fuselage is the largest member of the new generation E-Jets family, the E-Jets E2. It has been designed to hold seats for 146 passengers in its signature two by two seating.

Speaking to Financial Express Online at São José dos Campos facility, Brazil, top company officials said “The E195-E2 offers a low cost per seat. This makes it very competitive with large narrow-body aircraft that are already present in India.”

“These aircraft are ideal for the next frontier of growth and will help in India’s connectivity plans for Tier II and Tier III cities,” Arjan Meijer, President and CEO Embraer Commercial Aviation said.

“This aircraft offers the least fuel burn, very low emissions, lowest trip and seat cost, more fuel efficient and most importantly minimal airport noise footprint,” company executives explained through various presentations made at São José dos Campos facility, Brazil.

“It is a new aircraft with a wingspan of 35 metres, more fuel efficient, offers the least fuel burn, with very low emissions, lowest trip and seat cost, and minimal airport noise footprint.” And, “there will be more cabin baggage space, airport bridge capability, lavatories and more.”

For the Tier II and Tier III cities this aircraft is ideal as typically in almost 50 percent of domestic flights there are 90-150 passengers on board, so E195-E2’s combination of low cost per unit, and ideal capacity will be good for connectivity.

Why is it a Profit Hunter?

Because of its high performance and low fuel burn, the E195-E2, from the E2 family of advanced jets, has been dubbed as the profit hunter and is powered by PW1900G GTF engines. This aircraft offers highest yields for airlines and more comfort for passengers, and less impact on the environment, as has been reported in Financial Express Online.

Currently this aircraft is being operated by several airlines across the globe including: Azul (Brazil), Air Peace (Nigeria), Porter Airlines (Canada), KLM (The Netherlands), and Helvetic Airlines (Switzerland).

More about SAF and Embraer Financial Express Online has reported earlier this month that both Pratt & Whitney and Embraer successfully tested E195-E2 aircraft on 100 percent sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). And, with 100 percent SAF, the 25 percent reduction in emissions can be increased up to an impressive 85 percent.