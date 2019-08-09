Kerala rains leave Cochin International Airport in a mess! Runway area water-logged; flight ops suspended

The Cochin International Airport had closed its operations till 3:00 PM of Sunday. (CIAL)

Cochin International Airport: If you are planning to take a flight from Cochin/Kochi International Airport in Kerala, it is advisable to check with the airport authorities beforehand! On Friday, the Cochin International Airport suspended all operations till Sunday i.e., 11 August 2019, as the runway area in the airport was water logged due to heavy rains and flood-like situation in Kerala.

A Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) spokesman was quoted in a PTI report saying that the runway area of the airport is water logged due to the flood in the region. Due to this, the Cochin International Airport had closed its operations till 3:00 PM of Sunday. In view of heavy rains lashing the region, the airport operator, CIAL on Thursday night had announced the suspension of flight operations till 9:00 AM on Friday as a precautionary measure. Also, flights coming to the airport were diverted by the authorities.

According to the report, the flight operations were suspended as there was a rise in water level in Periyar river and a canal adjacent to Cochin International Airport due to heavy rains in the state. For the past few days, heavy rains have been battering the southern state of Kerala. Moreover, the heavy rainfall claimed eight lives on Thursday, bringing back the memories of the worst floods that occurred in the month of August last year.

In August 2018, the Cochin International Airport was rendered non-functional for a fortnight due to inundation. The flood caused heavy damage to infrastructure, including a 2.6 km long wall that collapsed after the Periyar river overflowed. The estimated loss caused due to the flood was then put between Rs 220-250 crore, the report said.

The Cochin International Airport in Kochi, Kerala is the world’s first fully solar-powered airport. In June 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the airport. He was highly impressed by the fully solar-powered operations at the airport and stated that it should be an inspiring model for all high energy consumers.