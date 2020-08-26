  • MORE MARKET STATS

Kerala HC refuses to stay privatisation of Thiruvananthapuram airport

By: |
Published: August 26, 2020 5:25 AM

The Union Cabinet had on last Wednesday approved the proposal for leasing out airports at Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram through public-private partnership.

Directing the government to produce the documents before September 9, the bench said a detailed hearing in the matter will be held on September 15.Directing the government to produce the documents before September 9, the bench said a detailed hearing in the matter will be held on September 15. (Representative image)

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday declined to stay the further proceedings in leasing out Thiruvananthapuram international airport to Adani Enterprises while considering an application by the Kerala government seeking the stay. The court adjourned the case for detailed hearing.

The Union Cabinet had on last Wednesday approved the proposal for leasing out airports at Jaipur, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram through public-private partnership.

Related News

The state government filed the application in the court,after an all-party-meeting in the state demanded withdrawal of the Union Cabinet’s decision last week to lease out the airport.

Directing the government to produce the documents before September 9, the bench said a detailed hearing in the matter will be held on September 15.

In its application, the state government said unless the stay is granted, it will be put to irreparable injury and hardship.Last year, the high court had dismissed the petition challenging the decision, terming it as not maintainable under Article 226 of the Constitution.

The state government then filed an appeal before the Supreme Court against the high court order. The apex court set aside the judgement of the high court and the matter was remanded back to it for a decision on merit.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. Airlines Aviation
  4. Kerala HC refuses to stay privatisation of Thiruvananthapuram airport
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Post-Covid19 Airports: Contactless travel to become permanent norm, says Vivek Mehrotra, Expert Volunteer, IET India
2Airport makeover: No takeoff in sight for Adani operations
3Kerala govt objects Centre’s move to hand over management of Thiruvananthapuram airport to pvt bidder