Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru announces special services for people with reduced mobility

The Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru has announced special services for people who have reduced mobility and are visually impaired. Flyers who are on wheelchairs and have reduced mobility can use GATE 5 Departures for entry into the Airport, reported ANI. These passengers can use the special drop-off space which has been allotted to them at Lane 1 at Departures.

Passengers who come under the PRM (persons with reduced mobility) category can enjoy special services like priority check-in, and a separate place in the security lane. In order to make BLR Airport user-friendly for visually impaired travellers, Braille menus are also being introduced at the food courts. Passengers can also avail services like special pathways, hospital lounging, and other services at the terminal. It is also providing free buggy services at Arrivals Exit Gate A5.

The initiative makes the BLR airport now a Sunflower Airport as it has adopted the globally accepted Hidden disabilities Sunflower initiative, the ANI report said. BLR airport has also trained some of its staff in sign language to help out the people with hearing and speech disability. The staff will also be there to help them out in all the airport procedures.

As the name suggests, the purpose of Hidden disabilities Sunflower programme is to cater to such individuals to help them navigate public places with ease. As per ANI, flyers who are diabetic and have anxiety or other similar conditions will come under this category.