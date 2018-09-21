Kannur International Airport in Kerala set to open! Air India test flight successfully lands

Recently, Air India landed its test flight at Kannur International Airport in Kerala.

Big aviation boost for Kerala! Recently, Air India landed its test flight at Kannur International Airport in Kerala. The announcement was made through a tweet by Chief Minister of Kerala’s office, which stated that the trial was carried out by Air India Express aircraft IX 555. The tweet also said that it is a part of the final procedures for getting clearance in order to commence commercial operations. Interestingly, the aerodrome is going to be the fourth international airport in Kerala. The Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan further informed that the operations on the Kannur International Airport would begin this month.

According to an IE report, the test flight took-off at 9.45 AM from Thiruvananthapuram and landed at 11.38 AM at Kannur. Also, after testing Boeing 747, the aero bridge, as well as other facilities for air passengers, were also tested.

The international airport has been built at a cost of Rs 2,292 crore and is spread over 2,300 acres of land. It is expected that the airport is likely to serve over one million passengers annually and authorities estimate the number will increase five-fold by the year 2025, the report stated.

The Kannur International Airport has a runway that is suitable for Code E aircraft, like the Boeing B-777 as well as Airbus A-330. Later, the runway will be extended for the operation of Code F aircraft, like Airbus A-380. The report also claimed that the integrated 95,000 sq m terminal building, which is the eighth largest in the country, has been built with state-of-the-art facilities.

The report further stated that domestic destinations will be connected by private carriers namely, SpiceJet and IndiGo, who under the UDAN regional connectivity scheme, won the bids. The domestic destinations from the international airport will include Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Goa, Hubballi, Solapur as well as Hindon in Ghaziabad.