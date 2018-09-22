Jharsuguda airport inauguration by PM Modi: Sneak-peek into Odisha’s second airport – a big boost!

The terminal area of Jharsuguda airport is spread across 4000 square metres.

Jharsuguda airport is all set to give Odisha a major infrastructure boost! Prime Minister Narendra Modi is inaugurating a new airport in Western Odisha today, the Jharsuguda airport. Interestingly, this is the first airport in this part of the Odisha state. The entire project, which has been developed at a cost of Rs 210 crore, is expected to handle a capacity of 300 air passengers during peak hours. The terminal area of Jharsuguda airport is spread across 4000 square metres. The airport, which has been set up under Indian government’s UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagrik) scheme, is likely to provide affordable connectivity in the state.

The interiors of the Jharsuguda airport terminal building depict local handcraft, artwork and tourist destinations of Odisha. With the pollution levels rising, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has decided to add sustainable features to the Jharsuguda airport. To promote greenery, the Jharsuguda airport has been equipped with many sustainable features. For one, the airport has been provided with a rainwater harvesting system.

The airport will also re-use treated water. Also, environment-friendly local building materials have been used. Additionally, the airport has been provided with LED lighting as well as a solar power system. According to officials, the new airport in Jharsuguda has been developed for all-weather operations including night operations for A-320 type aircraft.

Other than providing air connectivity to various cities across the country and being environment-friendly, the new Jharsuguda airport in Odisha is also likely to uplift the entire state. With the opening of the airport, it is expected that the project will develop all the remote areas of the region. Other than uplifting the remote areas, the airport is likely to enhance tourism of the state, trade and commerce as well. Also, the Modi government is of the view that the project is likely to create a number of job opportunities for the people of the state.

The Jharsuguda airport in Odisha will be the second airport of the state, first being Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneshwar, and built under the government’s UDAN scheme, the Jharsuguda airport will provide connectivity to Bhubaneswar, Raipur and Ranchi.