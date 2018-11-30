Jharkhand’s Bokaro steel city becomes first among small airports to get mobile air traffic control system

By: | Published: November 30, 2018 4:55 PM

The air-traffic mobile towers have been purchased from MSM Martin Company Slovakia, Slovak Republic. The first eight which have been acquired, will be used in Bilaspur, Ambikapur, Jagdalpur, Jeypore, Utkela, Vellore, Bokaro and Gujarat.

AAIAirport Authority of India acquired the mobile air-traffic controllers from a Slovak company

Jharkhand’s Bokaro steel city has become the first city to get a mobile air traffic control (ATC) tower at its airport under the regional connectivity scheme. The state-run Airports Authority of India (AAI) has acquired eight trailer-mounted towers at a cost of Rs 64.6 crore from a Slovak company. These are being used at small airports for regional connectivity scheme (RCS) flights.Guruprasad Mohapatra, AAI Chairman was quoted in a ToI report saying that with the Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN or the subsidised regional flying scheme where fares are capped at Rs 2,500 per hour of flying), they will see a number of small airports getting one or two flights a day. In the past, AAI has used mobile ATC towers but now they are doing it in a systematic manner given the demand for RCS flights.

The air-traffic mobile towers have been purchased from MSM Martin Company Slovakia, Slovak Republic. The first eight which have been acquired, will be used in Bilaspur, Ambikapur, Jagdalpur, Jeypore, Utkela, Vellore, Bokaro and Mithapur (Gujarat). An AAI official was quoted in the report saying that mobile ATC towers have been developed keeping the ATC requirements of India in mind. Technically, these mobile towers are of brilliant quality and allow operations in any airport in India. These air-traffic controllers are of immense importance as they apply separation rules to the aircraft that they direct. Separation rules are used to supervise the distance between airplanes and aircraft by requiring a minimum distance between them. These operations of these towers increase safety and reduce unnecessary risk for pilots and passengers.

Earlier it was reported that AAI had prepared the specifications for remote air traffic control towers and open tendering process to select entities for setting up the facilities to start. Against this backdrop, the national airports operator had been exploring the possibility of remote towers for ATC services. The towers concentrate ATC at one central location instead of having resources at each single airport, thus opening up a wide field of possible synergies and savings. Earlier the airports had manned towers to provide ATC services. With those towers, there would be a video-based surveillance for such services.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. Airlines Aviation
  4. Jharkhand’s Bokaro steel city becomes first among small airports to get mobile air traffic control system
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition