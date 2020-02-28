Jewar International Airport: World-class facility soon! 10 facts you must know about India’s largest airport

The Jewar Airport, in its first phase, will be spread over 1,334 hectares.(Express file photo)

The Jewar Airport is all set to be India’s largest airport and among the biggest in the world in terms of the number of runways! The Jewar International Airport project, which was first mooted by the Uttar Pradesh government headed by Rajnath Singh in 2001, has finally started making some headway after 19 years, according to an IE report. The airport will be the third in the National Capital Region (NCR) after the Delhi IGI Airport and the Hindon airport in Ghaziabad. The airport will be built as a world-class facility and the project has recently been allotted Rs 2,000 crore from Yogi Adityanath government in the UP Budget. The Jewar Airport, in its first phase, will be spread over 1,334 hectares. We take a look at 10 facts about the upcoming Jewar International Airport:

1. The Noida International Greenfield Airport or the Jewar Airport on the outskirts of Greater Noida, is proposed to be built in an area of 5000 acres at a cost of Rs 29,560 crore.

2. The government is aiming at operationalising the first phase of the Jewar airport by 2022-23.

3. The ambitiousness of the project can be gauged from the set target of building six runways at the airport by the end of the fourth phase. A handful of airports around the world have six or more than six runways. The O’Hare International Airport in Chicago and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport have more runways.

4. The bidding for the airport construction was wrapped up last year with Swiss company Zurich Airport International AG winning the contract outsmarting its competitors including Delhi International Airport Limited, Adani Enterprises, and Anchorage Infrastructure Investments Holdings Limited.

5. What makes the construction of the new airport significant is the fact that the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport is on the verge of getting choked with high passenger traffic. The maximum retaining capacity of the airport pegged at 110 million passengers is likely to be breached in the next 6-7 years.

6. Big airlines facing slot constraints due to a limited number of runways at the IGI airport are also expected to divert some traffic to the Jewar airport.

7. Presently, IGI airport only has three runways. The proximity of the new airport with the western UP region including Agra, Mathura, Meerut, Moradabad, Bulandshahr may help travellers from the region access the new airport closeby instead of coming all the way to the IGI airport.

8. The airport will be at a distance of 72 km from Delhi, 40 km from Noida, and 28 km further from Greater Noida. The Jewar airport will be at a distance of 130 kilometres from Agra.

9. Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), the implementing agency on the behalf of the Uttar Pradesh government, is aiming to build a rapid metro corridor link between Jewar and IGI to ferry passengers between the two airports.

10. A distance of only 130 km from Agra, a city which registers high footfall of foreign tourists, might incentivise international airlines to begin direct international flights from the Jewar airport. The density of an increasing number of MNCs and manufacturing industries in the Noida and Greater Noida region has also been kept in mind while proposing the project.

The Jewar airport project has also seen multiple hiccups since its inception in 2001. The Mayawati-led government in Uttar Pradesh pursued the project but the then UPA government’s civil aviation guidelines did not permit construction of an airport within a range of 150 km from the existing airport. The project picked up pace after the Modi government in 2017 gave its nod after the BjP government led by Yogi Adityanath came to power.