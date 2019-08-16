Jewar International Airport Wildlife Institute of India prepares plan to conserve wildlife in airport area

WII is going to prepare an action plan in order to conserve wildlife in the marked area of Jewar International Airport (representative image)

Jewar International Airport: Much-needed initiative for protecting wildlife! The Wildlife Institute of India (WII), under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change is going to prepare an action plan in order to conserve wildlife in the marked area of Jewar International Airport. According to a recent Dainik Jagran report, the Ministry of Environment has suggested WII for this task, to the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA). YEIDA is the implementing authority of the Jewar airport on behalf of the Uttar Pradesh government. The officials of the Yamuna Authority will soon meet the officials of the WII in Dehradun to decide on the strategy for initiating wildlife conservation in the airport area.

For the first phase of the Jewar airport’s construction, around 1238.76 hectares will be acquired from six villages are being acquired for Jewar International Airport. Wild animals often occupy these areas and hence, their livelihood might be affected due to the construction of the Jewar airport. In this regard, before giving the official environmental clearance for the airport, the Union Ministry of Environment wants a detailed action plan for the protection and conservation of wildlife. The Ministry has sought this action plan from the Yamuna Authority.

The Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun works for the research and conservation of species of wildlife found across the country. The officials of the Yamuna Authority will go to Dehradun and hold a meeting with officials and experts of the institute in order to prepare an action plan for the conservation of wildlife at the airport area.

After receiving the approval from the WII, an action plan will be prepared and submitted to the Ministry of Environment son.

Many wild animals including black deer, nilgai, deer, cranes, peacocks migrate in large numbers in this area. The area also has an abundance of food and a favorable environment for the wildlife habitat. However, after the construction of the airport, the habitat might face disruptions due to the noise pollution and the crowd of passengers in the area. Additionally, it could also case shortage in food for the wildlife. Moreover as human activity increases, wild animals usually migrate from such areas to places where they find a more favorable environment and food availability. Due to these reasons, the Ministry of Environment has roped in WWI for the Jewar airport project in order to conserve and protect the rich wildlife found in the area.