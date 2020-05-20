Jewar International Airport: Switzerland’s Zurich Airport International gets security nod for new airport

The government has given security clearance to Swiss firm Zurich Airport International AG for developing Jewar international airport.

Jewar International Airport update: Big aviation boost for India in the coming years! The government has given security clearance to Swiss firm Zurich Airport International AG for developing Jewar international airport in western Uttar Pradesh. According to a PTI report, on November 29, the company had emerged as the highest bidder to build the Greenfield Airport in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh on the outskirts of the national capital. By becoming the highest bidder, Zurich Airport International AG had outbid many competitors like Adani Enterprises, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) and Anchorage Infrastructure Investments Holding.

Recently, Principal Secretary, Uttar Pradesh government, SP Goyal tweeted that he is glad to share that Swiss firm Zurich Airport International AG has got the security clearance from the government for the establishment of the Noida International Greenfield Airport at Jewar. A senior official in Gautam Buddh Nagar associated with the airport project was quoted in the report saying that for security clearance, the firm had applied to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs as part of the process to begin the airport’s development work.

According to officials, it will be the biggest airport in the country and the entire project will be spread over an area of 5,000 hectares. The project is estimated to cost Rs 29,560 crore, they said. The first phase of the Jewar International Airport would be spread over an area of 1,334 hectares and will cost an amount of Rs 4,588 crore. The Noida International Greenfield Airport project is being managed as well as operated by the Noida International Airport (NIAL), a special agency floated by the government, they added.

The government is eyeing to start the operations of the first phase of the Jewar airport by 2022-23. By the end of the fourth phase, the airport is likely to have six runways. The Jewar International Airport will be at a distance of 130 kilometres from Agra, 72 kilometres from Delhi IGI airport, 40 kilometres from Noida, and 28 kilometres further from Greater Noida.