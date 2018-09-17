Jewar International Airport in Greater Noida to be reality soon as most land acquisition hurdles overcome

As per the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act of 2013, the administration requires the consent of 70 per cent farmers before it can start with the process of land acquisition.

Jewar International Airport: For the proposed new international airport in Greater Noida along the Yamuna Expressway, Jewar International Airport, the decks have been cleared with 4,210 or 71 per cent farmer families giving written consent for the acquisition of agricultural land for project. This is more than the mandatory 70 per cent requirment. According to officials, quoted in an HT report, recently, 202 farmers gave their consent to the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA). As per the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act of 2013, the administration requires the consent of 70 per cent farmers before it can start with the process of land acquisition.

Now, the district magistrate has requested the remaining farmer families to give their consent so that 100 per cent agreement can be provided in order to clear the way for the Jewar International Airport, which is going to be the second one in the national capital region after New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport.

Earlier, the government had said that if all farmers did not agree to hand over their land for the development of the international airport, it would have no option but to drop the project. Now that 71 per cent farmers are ready to give their land, the district administration now faces the task of correcting errors in land records in a bid to provide rightful compensation to farmers. According to the farmers, if the anomalies, mostly related to names, are not rectified on time, they would face issues in getting the land compensation and rehabilitation package.

In the first phase, the government of Uttar Pradesh will acquire 1,441 hectares of land from six villages, namely Ramner, Rohi, Parohi, Dayanatpur, Banwaribas and Ranhera, the report said. For the overall project, the Uttar Pradesh government would acquire around 5,000 hectares of land. The project is estimated to cost Rs 15,000-Rs 20,000 crore and the airport is expected to be operational by 2022-23. Earlier, YEIDA claimed that the airport, spread over 5,000 hectares with four runways, is expected to be the country’s biggest.