Jewar International Airport: How UP government is clearing land acquisition hurdles

The paperwork for the land acquisition of Jewar Airport has been sorted (representational image)

The Jewar International Airport in Uttar Pradesh looks to clear land acquisition hurdles! The District Administration has declared the issued related to the possession of the land in Parohi and Ranhera villages in Gautam Buddha Nagar district and the paperwork for the land acquisition has also been sorted, according to a Dainik Jagran report. The land records have now been formally registered for Jewar International Airport in the land acquisition papers, the report said. For the timely rehabilitation of farmers, the amount of compensation for the possessed land will be sent directly to their bank accounts regularly.

According to the report, the District Administration will be sending the compensation amount through the process of real-time gross settlement process (RTGS) directly to the bank accounts of farmers. At the same time, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), which is the implementing agency of the Jewar Airport on behalf of the UP government, will begin with the physical possession of the land for the construction work. It is expected that in the first week of March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will lay the foundation stone of the Jewar airport on the fixed land in the Parohi and Ranhera villages.

However, the entire process of land acquisition takes a long time to complete. The District Administration has to acquire an area of 1334 hectares of land for as many as six villages for the airport’s construction. The state government wants to lay the foundation stone of the airport before the code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 is implemented. Therefore, instead of completing the land acquisition process in all the villages, the process of two villages in the first phase has been completed. The administration has declared the possession of 108 hectares of land in Parohi village and 124 hectares of land in Ranhera village formally through paperwork.