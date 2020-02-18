Jewar Airport, world-class facility in NCR, gets Rs 2,000 crore from Yogi Adityanath government

Jewar airport touted to be one of the largest in India when it is fully built, is scheduled to be ready for operations by 2023, said Finance Minister Suresh Khanna today.

Jewar Airport update: The upcoming Jewar International Airport has been alotted a staggering Rs 2,000 crore from Yogi Adityanath government. The fund was allotted by the state government in the Uttar Pradesh Budget 2020 which was presented on Tuesday in the state Assembly in Lucknow. Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna made the announcement saying, the state government proposed to earmark a budgetary allocation of Rs 2,000 crore for the upcoming Noida International Greenfield Airport at Jewar in Gautam Buddh Nagar. In its budget for 2019-2020, the Uttar Pradesh government made a provision of Rs 800 crore for land acquisition for the Jewar airport.

The Jewar International Airport is the third airport in the Delhi – NCR (National Capital Region) after Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and Hindon Airport. Jewar Airport will be located a distance of around 70 kilometres from Delhi Airport. From Noida, the upcoming international airport will be over 40 km. The Jewar International Airport will provide hassle-free air connectivity to Noida, Greater Noida, and western parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Jewar Airport completion date, cost, construction, plan

Jewar airport touted to be one of the largest in India when it is fully built, is scheduled to be ready for operations by 2023, said Finance Minister Suresh Khanna today. Switzerland’s Zurich Airport International AG has initiated the process to build the world-class aviation facility in Jewar. Jewar Airport or the Noida International Greenfield Airport is set to be built over 5,000 hectares. The estimated cost of the Jewar airport was Rs 29,560 crore. The airport will be built in phases.

For the first phase, the Jewar Airport will be spread over 1,334 hectares. During the first phase, Jewar airport will have the capacity to handle 12 million passengers per year.

Uttar Pradesh Budget 2020 has made several announcements to boost air connectivity and aviation infrastructure in the state. Budget allocation of Rs 92.5 crore has been earmarked for airports under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS).