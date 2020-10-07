Jewar Airport: Work on Noida International Airport to start soon! UP signs concession agreement with Zurich Airport

Jewar airport news: ZAIA received the security clearance from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to develop the Noida International Airport at Jewar in May this year.

Jewar Airport latest: Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday signed a concession agreement with representatives of Zurich Airport International to commence work on Noida International Airport in Jewar. Zurich Airport International will design and operate Noida International Airport also known as Jewar airport. As part of the concession agreement, Zurich Airport International will have the licence to design, build, and operate Noida International Airport for a period of 40 years.

Noida International Airport or Jewar airport is set to be developed as a Public-Private Partnership (PPP). The operations at the airport are scheduled to start in 2024. Noida International Airport will merge Indian culture and hospitality with Swiss technology and efficiency. The Jewar airport will operate as a fully digital airport, providing a safe and contactless travel experience and customized commercial offerings for passengers. The airport will be the first net-zero emissions airport in its class, setting a new standard for sustainable aviation, as per an official statement.

In November 2019, Zurich Airport International AG (ZAIA) won the contract to build and operate the airport in Greater Noida for a period of 40 years. ZAIA received the security clearance from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to develop the Noida International Airport at Jewar in May this year.

“Infrastructure development will be key to economic recovery, not only in the state but also for the country. The construction of Noida International Airport will support economic growth through job creation in the state while making it the most preferred destination for domestic as well as global investors in the upcoming years. We look forward to supporting the Zurich Airport International team to jumpstart this mega project, which will reinforce the economic progress of the state of Uttar Pradesh,” SP Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary, CM and Civil Aviation Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh said.

“We are pleased to sign the concession agreement with Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL) to commence work on the Noida International Airport. This world-class airport will not only connect the western UP region with other domestic and international destinations but also provide additional capacity to the Delhi NCR region. Together, we look forward to building India’s leading airport which boasts of quality, eﬃciency, technology, and sustainability. We are very excited to begin work as we move ahead with a vision to co-create a world-class facility,” Arun Vir Singh, Chief Executive Officer, Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) said.

“The signing of the concession agreement marks an important milestone in the development of the Noida International Airport. When phase 1 development is completed in 2024, we will provide capacity for 12m passengers per year. In partnership with the Government of Uttar Pradesh and the Government of India, Zurich Airport International looks forward to making this airport a major player in Indian air transportation and a benchmark for ease of use for passengers and logistic partners. We are a committed and trusted partner for India’s growth, and see tremendous opportunity to invest and participate in India’s aviation growth story,” Daniel Bircher, Chief Executive Officer, Zurich Airport International (Asia) said.