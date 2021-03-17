Jewar Airport: UP cabinet approves proposal to acquire 1,365-hectare land for upcoming Noida International Airport

The Noida Greenfield International Airport is being developed in four phases.

For the second phase of the upcoming Noida International Airport, a proposal has been approved by the Uttar Pradesh cabinet for the acquisition of another 1,365 hectare land in Jewar. Besides the UP cabinet also approved an expenditure of Rs 2,890 crore for the process of land acquisition, other than resettlement and rehabilitation of the people who will be affected by the expansion of the greenfield airport project in Jewar. On Tuesday evening, the decision was taken by the cabinet at a meeting in Lucknow, according to a PTI report. Officials said that work is currently underway for the first phase of development of the Noida International Airport in the Jewar area, located in the district of Gautam Buddh Nagar in western Uttar Pradesh.

The Noida Greenfield International Airport is being developed in four phases. The Jewar Airport is billed to be the biggest when fully developed with five or six runways spread in an area of 5,000 hectares, according to officials. The project’s first phase is coming up on over an area of 1,300 hectares. While the commercial operations from the Jewar airport are expected to begin by December 2023 or January 2024, the officials said. The airport in Jewar is being developed by Swiss-developer Zurich International Airport AG at an estimated cost of Rs 29,560 crore, the officials added.

The upcoming Jewar Airport project’s development will be monitored by the Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL), a nodal agency floated by the state government of Uttar Pradesh. On December 18, the airport’s name, design, and logo were approved by Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. In the first phase, the airport will have two runways and will have a capacity for handling 12 million passengers per annum. Once the entire project is completed, the airport will boast five runways and a capacity for handling 70 million passengers per annum.