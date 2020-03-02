Jewar Airport to make region India’s most developed in 5-10 years: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

CM Yogi Adityanath had come to inaugurate projects worth Rs 2,821 crore in Noida. (PTI)

Jewar Airport: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that the Jewar region will turn into the most developed region in the country due to the construction of the Jewar international airport in the area. Yogi further said that the region will be the most favoured destination for domestic and global investors in the next five to ten years, according to a PTI report. Drawing a contrast with the past violent incidents in the region, CM said that the common man was scared to enter the region in the past. He also said that the next generations of the area will reap the benefit of the bright future of the region with lots of job opportunities for the youth.

CM Yogi Adityanath had come to inaugurate projects worth Rs 2,821 crore in Noida. Chief Minister also had a word of advice for the farmers who have received money after selling their land to the government for the construction of the Jewar airport. The Chief Minister exhorted the farmers to invest in their long term savings and advised them against frittering away their money in buying expensive cars and other things, the report said.

Jewar International Airport will be the third international airport in the NCR region after Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport and Hindon airport in Ghaziabad. The airport has been planned in the region in view of increasing air traffic at the IGI airport. The IGI airport is expected to breach its overall capacity of 110 million passengers in the next six-seven years.

The Jewar airport will be built in four phases and the government is planning to construct as many as six runways at the airport which will make Jewar as one of the world’s biggest airport.

The Jewar airport will be built in the outskirts of the Greater Noida region on a sprawling area of 5000 acres. The government is hopeful of operationalising the first phase of the airport by the year 2022-23. Swiss company Zurich Airport International AG has bagged the contract to build the airport.