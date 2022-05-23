Jet Airways to make historic comeback! JKC announces new appointments for senior leadership team

Jet Airways: Today, the Jalan Kalrock Consortium (JKC) has announced new appointments for the leadership team of Jet Airways, as the airline prepares to make a historic comeback with changed ownership, fresh funding, and new management. According to a press release issued by Jet Airways, the accomplished individuals appointed for the Jet Airways leadership team include Prabh Sharan Singh, Chief Digital Officer; HR Jagannath, VP – Engineering; Mark Turner, VP – Inflight Product and Services and Vishesh Khanna, VP – Sales, Distribution, and Customer Engagement. Know more about the new members joining the senior leadership team of Jet Airways below:

Prabh Sharan Singh (Chief Digital Officer): He will take charge on 1 June 2022. He will head the IT and Digital division as well as lead the creation of a digital and technological ecosystem for Jet Airways. Prabh is currently serving as Senior Vice President at WNS Global Services and is a Digital Transformation executive with years of experience in driving digital strategies as well as automation levers. His nearly 20 years’ experience includes stints at Etihad Airways, where he had worked as Strategy and Portfolio Lead within the airline’s Digital Technology and Innovation division, and also at Kingfisher Airlines, where he served as General Manager – Commercial Alliances.

HR Jagannath (Vice President – Engineering): He will take charge on 23 May 2022 and will lead the engineering and maintenance team of Jet Airways. He has over 40 years of aviation experience and has most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of Air India Engineering Services. At Air India, Jagannath was instrumental in the setting up of MRO facilities in the country, including those at Nagpur, Thiruvananthapuram, and Hyderabad, and in setting up the company’s overseas branch offices with line maintenance set-ups. Besides, he also led the delivery of two specially configured Boeing 777 aircraft to the IAF for VVIP operations.

Mark Turner (Vice President – Inflight Product and Services): He will take charge on 15 June 2022 and will play a major role in defining & shaping Jet Airways’ infight customer experience. He led the inflight services team of Jet Airways between 2008 and 2011. He has more than 40 years of aviation experience and has been engaged in start-ups, re-launches, re-brandings, as well as business transformational projects across geographies, having held key senior management positions at Gulf Air, Qatar Airways, Emirates and Fiji Airways. At Jet Airways, he will be overseeing cabin crew operations, training, as well as service development, catering and inflight product development.

Vishesh Khanna (Vice President – Sales, Distribution, and Customer Engagement): He will take charge in July 2022. Vishesh currently serves as Business Head e-Visa at VFS Global Ltd. He has about 30 years of experience in the aviation and travel sectors across B2C as well as B2B sales, having held executive positions at various airlines in the past. Before VFS Global, he was VP– Sales for India and Overseas Markets at Vistara, where he built the sales function from the ground up and led a very able team that helped generate over 85 per cent of the airline’s revenue. Previously, he has also worked at Kingfisher and IndiGo Airlines. Vishesh, at Jet Airways, will also be overseeing customer engagement, covering customer relations and the contact centre.