Jet Airways launches scheme for passengers to bid for upgrade

Airline major Jet Airways on Wednesday said with the launch of its latest initiative — JetUpgrade, its passengers holding confirmed Economy or Premiere bookings will be allowed to bid for an upgrade to Premiere or First Class respectively.

The airline said in order to avail an upgrade, passengers can place a bid on its website under the “Manage My Booking” section, stating the amount they are willing to bid for the upgrade.

“Bidding opens at least 7 days prior to the flight’s departure date and closes 24 hours before the scheduled departure time,” the airline said in a statement.

According to the airline, “JetUpgrade” — launched in collaboration with PlusGrade, which works with leading global airlines — has been made available across its entire network of 65 domestic and international destinations, and on all flights operated by it.