Jabalpur Airport: Terminal Building equipped with world-class facilities; Upgradation to be completed by Dec

The Jabalpur Airport in Madhya Pradesh is being upgraded to provide better services to air passengers of the region. The airport’s upgradation work includes the construction of a New Terminal Building, ATC Tower, Fire Station ­Category VII, Technical Block, other buildings as well as the extension of the runway and other associated works to cater the operations of AB-320 type of aircraft, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. The state government of Madhya Pradesh has handed over 483 acres of land to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for the development work in the year 2015, total land measuring 774 acres.

The new terminal building of Jabalpur Airport is equipped with world-class passenger facilities. It will have the capacity to handle 500 flyers during peak hours. The terminal building, spread over an area of 1,15,315 square feet, will have three aerobridges, an advanced baggage screening system, modern food court in the landscape area, and well-planned car parking for over 300 cars and buses. The proposed terminal building at Jabalpur Airport will welcome the flyers with glimpses of vibrant Gond Paintings, local handicrafts, murals as well as well-known tourist destinations of Madhya Pradesh.

The new terminal building will be built with environment-friendly, sustainable material and it will be equipped with solar plant & energy-efficient equipment. Some of the other green features of the Jabalpur airport upgradation project are an efficient solid waste management system, rain water harvesting system with a Sustainable Urban Drainage System as well as reuse of treated water for horticulture purposes.

Apart from the construction of the new terminal building, the airport’s upgradation work with a project cost of Rs 412 crores includes runway extension to make the airport suitable for operation of Airbus 320 type of aircraft, development of 28-metre-high new ATC tower as well as a technical block (G+3) with all modern facilities, fire railway station (Category VII) and other ancillary buildings such as gate house, utility block, etc. For completion of the project, the tentative date is December 2022 and the new terminal building is expected to be commissioned by March 2023.