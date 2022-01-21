IRCTC Kashmir Tour Package: Visit Srinagar, Gulmarg, Sonmarg & more! Check details here

In this 05 Nights/06 Days tour package, passengers will get to experience the artistic beauty of Srinagar along with the charming meadows of Gulmarg, breathtaking glaciers of Sonmarg as well as the wonderful Valley of Pahalgam.

IRCTC Kashmir Tour Package: Visit the “Paradise on Earth” with an all-inclusive tour package by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation. In this 05 Nights/06 Days tour package, from 21 March 2022 to 26 March 2022, passengers will get to experience the artistic beauty of Srinagar along with the charming meadows of Gulmarg, breathtaking glaciers of Sonmarg as well as the wonderful Valley of Pahalgam. On March 21, flight number 6E-2039 will depart from Raipur at 11:30 AM and arrive Delhi at 01:20 PM. From Delhi, flight number 6E-5063 will depart at 03:05 PM and arrive Srinagar at 04:35 PM. On March 26, flight number 6E-2364 will depart from Srinagar at 10:40 AM and arrive Delhi at 12:15 PM and from Delhi, flight number 6E-6184 will depart from 02:40 PM and arrive Raipur at 04:25 PM.

According to IRCTC, Single Occupancy Per Person in Comfort class will cost Rs 37,990, Double Occupancy Per Person will cost Rs 31,010, Triple Occupancy Per Person will cost Rs 30,285, Occupancy for Child With Bed (5 to 11 Years) will cost Rs 28,840 and Occupancy for Child Without Bed (5 to 11 Years) will cost Rs 26,495. The package will include air tickets (Raipur-Srinagar-Raipur), breakfast and dinner, hotel accommodation with one night stay in house boat, vehicle transportation (seat in coach basis) as per the itinerary, travel insurance, IRCTC’s Tour Escort services during the tour and applicable taxes.

However, the package cost would not include entrance tickets at sightseeing places, lunch and any additional food, local transport/airport pick up and drop in Raipur, meals on flight, any increase in airport taxes, fuel surcharge, etc., Shikara ride at Dal Lake and Gondola ride at Gulmarg, all kinds of tips to guides, drivers, representative, etc., any expenses of personal nature such as laundry expenses, mineral water, wine, food as well as drinks other than mentioned in the regular menu, tour guide service any deviation from the above programme.