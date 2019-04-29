IRCTC Air flight tickets: Check how to book air ticket on irctc.co.in, cancellation charges, offers

IRCTC Air flight tickets! Apart from Indian Railways train tickets, one can also purchase fight tickets from the 'Air Ticket' section of Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website. Flight tickets are available on the IRCTC website, irctc.co.in. Just like the Indian Railways' train tickets, certain steps need to be followed to book flight tickets on the IRCTC website. We simplify the process for you and also let you answer the most Frequently Asked Questions regarding IRCTC air ticket. How do you book airline tickets on IRCTC Air? The process of flight ticket booking on the IRCTC website is quite simple. All you need to do is go IRCTC website or Once you open the website, you will find 'flights' option on top of your screen You will get several options - 'one way', 'round trip', 'multi city' and 'LTC'. Then you must fill up the details like 'from'. 'to', 'departure date', 'return date' and 'travellers, economy'. After you fill up all the required details, click 'search' option. Subsequently, you will get the list of flights with arrival and departure timings, during and price. Select as per your schedule and requirements. Once you have decided to book, click 'book' option. You can also change your preference by clicking 'Modify search' option. After this, a separate page will open that will show flight details and fare breakup. If you are satisfied, you can click 'Add traveller information', else you can choose 'search again'. Once you click 'Add traveller information', the IRCTC login page will appear. You need to sign in. If you don't have an IRCTC account, you can register. However, IRCTC offers you 'Sign as a guest user' option. All you need to do is provide your email id and phone number. After that, you need to put the traveller details. Make sure you don't make any error in the spelling of your name, surname and other necessary details. After that you can book the flight tickets and tickets will be sent to your e-mail. IRCTC air ticket offers: IRCTC offers free travel insurance. Under this offer, passenger booking tickets from IRCTC will Rs 50 lakh travel insurance at zero cost. Apart from this convenience free will be minimum. IRCTC offers more than 50 payment options to book international and domestic flights tickets. IRCTC also provides Shirdi flight packages, Andaman flight package and US package. IRCTC AIR, flight ticket cancellation charges IRCTC has laid down a few norms for flight ticket cancellation. all cancellations must be done at least 6 hours prior to the flight departure time, according to IRCTC. IRCTC offers cancellation charges are as per the Airline rules and policies which are mentioned in the voucher for passengers' reference. However, IRCTC additionally charges of Rs 250 per passenger for cancellation with addition to the aforementioned charges. IRCTC has stated that it takes 7 working days from the time of cancellation to process the refund. It takes another 4-5 working days for credit the amount the passenger's account.