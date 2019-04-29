IRCTC Air flight tickets: Check how to book air ticket on irctc.co.in, cancellation charges, offers

By: |
New Delhi | Updated: April 29, 2019 1:24:38 PM

IRCTC Air flight tickets: IRCTC offers free travel insurance. Under this offer, passenger booking tickets from IRCTC will Rs 50 lakh travel insurance at zero cost. Apart from this convenience free will be minimum.

IRCTC AIRIRCTC AIR (Image courtesy- IRCTC website)

IRCTC Air flight tickets! Apart from Indian Railways train tickets, one can also purchase fight tickets from the ‘Air Ticket’ section of Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website. Flight tickets are available on the IRCTC website, irctc.co.in. Just like the Indian Railways’ train tickets, certain steps need to be followed to book flight tickets on the IRCTC website. We simplify the process for you and also let you answer the most Frequently Asked Questions regarding IRCTC air ticket.

How do you book airline tickets on IRCTC Air?

The process of flight ticket booking on the IRCTC website is quite simple. All you need to do is go IRCTC website https://www.irctc.co.in/ or https://www.air.irctc.co.in/. Once you open the website, you will find ‘flights’ option on top of your screen

You will get several options – ‘one way’, ’round trip’, ‘multi city’ and ‘LTC’. Then you must fill up the details like ‘from’. ‘to’, ‘departure date’, ‘return date’ and ‘travellers, economy’.

After you fill up all the required details, click ‘search’ option. Subsequently, you will get the list of flights with arrival and departure timings, during and price. Select as per your schedule and requirements. Once you have decided to book, click ‘book’ option. You can also change your preference by clicking ‘Modify search’ option.

After this, a separate page will open that will show flight details and fare breakup. If you are satisfied, you can click ‘Add traveller information’, else you can choose ‘search again’.

Once you click ‘Add traveller information’, the IRCTC login page will appear. You need to sign in. If you don’t have an IRCTC account, you can register. However, IRCTC offers you ‘Sign as a guest user’ option. All you need to do is provide your email id and phone number.

After that, you need to put the traveller details. Make sure you don’t make any error in the spelling of your name, surname and other necessary details.

After that you can book the flight tickets and tickets will be sent to your e-mail.

IRCTC air ticket offers:

IRCTC offers free travel insurance. Under this offer, passenger booking tickets from IRCTC will Rs 50 lakh travel insurance at zero cost. Apart from this convenience free will be minimum.

IRCTC offers more than 50 payment options to book international and domestic flights tickets.

IRCTC also provides Shirdi flight packages, Andaman flight package and US package.

IRCTC AIR, flight ticket cancellation charges

IRCTC has laid down a few norms for flight ticket cancellation. all cancellations must be done at least 6 hours prior to the flight departure time, according to IRCTC. IRCTC offers cancellation charges are as per the Airline rules and policies which are mentioned in the voucher for passengers’ reference. However, IRCTC additionally charges of Rs 250 per passenger for cancellation with addition to the aforementioned charges. IRCTC has stated that it takes 7 working days from the time of cancellation to process the refund. It takes another 4-5 working days for credit the amount the passenger’s account.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INFRASTRUCTURE
  3. Airlines Aviation
  4. IRCTC Air flight tickets: Check how to book air ticket on irctc.co.in, cancellation charges, offers
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
RBI may slam brakes on interest rate cut spree after Donald Trump’s Iran oil blow
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
Falling birth rate bigger worry than overpopulation, says study
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
If you want to save your job from robots, make a career in these fields, not science and tech
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition