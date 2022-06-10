Iraqi Airways goes live on Ramco aviation suite

Chennai-headquartered aviation software provider Ramco Systems announced that it has gone live at Iraqi Airways, the national carrier of Iraq with its aviation suite thereby completely digitalising all core business processes in the company. Ramco’s next-gen digital platform offers Iraqi Airways real-time data availability ensuring 100% aircraft airworthiness on the release.



With modules for CAMO (Continuing Airworthiness Management Organisation), maintenance, supply chain, and flight operations, bundled with core HR, Ramco aviation software automates all business processes at Iraqi Airways. The solution will also automate regulatory reports.



Hayder Qahtan, technical director of Iraqi Airways, said, “With deep domain expertise and rich functionalities, Ramco is a respected and established brand amongst the international airlines. As the airline industry witnesses permanent fundamental changes, we at Iraqi Airways are excited to have embarked on our tech transformation journey with Ramco. The software’s user-friendliness bundled with intuitive features together with a qualified and experienced team, we look forward to reaching greater heights.”

Ramco aviation, aerospace and defense is trusted by 24,000 users to manage 4,000 aircraft globally. Accessible on cloud and mobile, Ramco software continues to innovate with ‘anywhere Apps’, significantly reducing transaction time both during aircraft-on-ground (AOG) conditions and critical aircraft turnarounds.



Manoj Kumar Singh, chief customer officer, aviation, aerospace & defense, Ramco Systems, said, “The future of the aviation industry is going high tech post pandemic. It is during these times that Ramco is supporting airline operators like Iraqi Airways with a comprehensive and enhanced platform with latest tech tools to transform businesses.”