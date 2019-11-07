Infra boost coming soon! Jewar International Airport in Greater Noida gets 4 bidders including Adani, DIAL

After completion, the Jewar International Airport will have six to eight runways

Jewar International Airport news: The proposed Jewar International Airport in Greater Noida has got four bidders including Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) and Adani Enterprises Limited. The bid for the third airport in the national capital region was held under the supervision of Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL). NIAL is the nodal body for the Jewar International Airport. Apart from DIAL and Adani Enterprises Limited, Zurich Airport International AG and Anchorage Infrastructure Investments Holdings Limited are also vying for the tender to construct the Jewar International Airport at a cost of Rs 29,560 crore, as per a PTI report.

A separate financial bid for the Jewar International Airport will be opened on November 29. Before that, the evaluation for technical qualifications of the bidders as the developer for the Jewar International Airport will be done. Based on this, a concessionaire will be finalised on November 29, the report said. The bidding for constructing the Jewar International Airport is being done as cost per passenger. The bidder, which fits all parameters and submits the highest proposal, will be picked by the government, Nodal officer, NIAL, Shailendra Bhatia was quoted as saying.

The aforementioned four bidders have submitted the detailed documents to NIAL. The airport consultant PWE will monitor bidders’ qualifications and submit a detailed report to NIAL in a week’s time. After that the report will be forwarded to the Project Monitoring and Implementation Committee (PMIC) along with the decision taken on the selection of the concessionaire, the report said.

Jewar International Airport project details

Jewar International Airport will be the third airport in Delhi-NCR after Indira Gandhi International airport and Hindon airport in Ghaziabad. The airport will be built at an area of 5,000 hectare. After completion, the airport will have six to eight runways. The first phase of the airport will be built over an area of 1,334 hectares. The total cost of the first phase of the airport is expected to be Rs 4,588 crore and is scheduled to be completed by 2023.