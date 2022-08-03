Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal 1 adds 14 new aircraft stands: DIAL

Indira Gandhi International Airport operator DIAL has informed via an official statement that 14 new aircraft stands have been opened at the facility’s Terminal 1. These new facilities will allow Code C aircraft, such as the Airbus A320 and the Boeing 737, to land and take off. According to the statement, these stands have a wingspan of up to 36 meters. “Each of the stands in the new smart T1 Apron is equipped with the latest technological upgrades which include Visual Docking Guidance System (VDGS), Fuel Hydrant System (FHS) and Ground Power Units (GPU) and Pre-Conditioned Air (PCA),” the DIAL mentioned.

The company said that it is currently carrying out the second phase of its expansion project, which involves the construction of 14 new stands. The third phase of the project will also be carried out. In the first phase of the expansion, 19 stands were made operational in October last year.

DIAL noted that the new stands made in the first phase of expansion, which is designed for Code C aircraft, have become operational after statutory approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. Code C aircraft are bigger planes like A320 and B737 that have wingspan measuring between 24 meters and 36 meters.

Contact stands are also being added to accommodate walking passengers to and from an aircraft. A MARS stand that can accommodate both E and C aircraft.

The construction of these new stands will not only improve the operational efficiency of the airport but will also contribute to the reduction of harmful CO2 emissions. According to Rao, after the third phase of the project is completed, the facility will be able to handle 140 million passengers annually.

The company will also build a fourth runway, dual elevated Eastern Cross Taxiways (ECT) which will connect the southern and northern airfields. There will also be landslide developments for circulation and connectivity improvements and T3 modification works as part of the overall development plan under Phase 3A.

This project is part of the company’s overall development plan for the facility, which is called Phase 3A. The fourth runway, which will be around 4,400 meters long, is expected to be smaller than the third runway, which is known as 29/11.

The airport also expects to make significant advances in its aim of becoming a ‘net zero carbon emission’ airport by 2030.