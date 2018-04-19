IndiGo passengers in shock! Airline leaves behind their luggage at Hyderabad airport

Some passengers of an IndiGo flight from Hyderabad to Nagpur were left in a shock after landing when they discovered that their baggage were not carried in the flight last night. (Reuters)

Some passengers of an IndiGo flight from Hyderabad to Nagpur were left in a shock after landing when they discovered that their baggage were not carried in the flight last night. According to the airline, the luggage were left behind at the Hyderabad airport as the flight had to carry additional fuel due to the prevailing weather situation en route.

Luggage of about 20 passengers were not transported. “Due to expected (inclement) weather enroute, the pilot had to carry additional fuel which resulted in a reduced payload. Staff had proactively informed affected passengers about the situation and assured that their baggage will be transported via an alternative flight at the earliest,” the airline said in a statement.

The passengers, however, alleged that they were not informed, according to sources at the airport.