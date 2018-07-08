IndiGo, GoAir induct 8 A320 Neos after Airbus resumes delivery (Reuters)

Budget carriers IndiGo and GoAi have together inducted eight Airbus A320 Neo planes in thei fleet since the resumption of deliveries, which was halted du to the Pratt & Whitney engine issues, according to a source Both IndiGo and GoAir have taken deliveries of fou aircraft each between May and June, the source said. The deliveries of the P&W engine-powered A320 Neo were put on hold in March by Airbus and the engine make following a safety directive from European aviation safet agency EASA in the wake of instances of the engine’s in-fligh shut-downs and rejected take-offs Airbus had resumed deliveries of these planes in May.

GoAir and IndiGo both have taken deliveries of fou A320 Neos each in the last two month, with the forme inducting three aircraft in May and one in June, while th latter taking delivery of one plane in May and the other thre in June, according to the source.

Following this, GoAir now has 17 A320 Neo planes i its fleet, while IndiGo has 37 IndiGo and GoAir, operating A320 Neo fleet with P& engines, have been facing engine issues in these aircraft tha even forced grounding of many planes, even as P&W has faile to address the issues despite repeated assurances to th domestic civil aviation authorities.

Among the latest incidents, an A320 Neo aircraft o IndiGo experienced engine issues on June 18, forcing th airline to ground the plane at the Delhi Airport after i arrived from Kolkata. Another Airbus A320 Neo plane of the same airlin faced a technical glitch in one of the P&W engines on July 6 leading to grounding of the flight at the last moment The two carriers have also carried out “visua inspections” of a total of 50 P&W engines powering their A32 Neo aircraft in the last fortnight after US regulator FA issued an airworthiness directive on June 26 to check fo possible engine fan hub damage of certain engines.

However, no abnormalities were detected during th visual inspection, a senior official had said “In compliance with AD (airworthiness directive) IndiGo has carried out one-time inspection of 34 affecte engines and GoAir carried out inspection on 16 affecte engines. No abnormality has been observed with these engine fitted on A320 Neos being operated by IndiGo and GoAir,” th official had told PTI.