India’s hyper-sensitive airports to install Perimeter Intrusion Detection System by 2023; details

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) recently issued a circular saying that all “hyper-sensitive” airports in India will have to install a Perimeter Intrusion Detection System (PIDS) by the month of December next year. The PIDS is a sensor that helps in alerting security agencies of any intrusion through the airport’s boundary walls, according to a PTI report. Moreover, Greenfield airports in the country that are not part of the central government’s Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) will install the Perimeter Intrusion Detection System as well. The airports coming up under the Regional Connectivity Scheme will plan the installation of PIDS at the development stage itself, the BCAS circular issued on Monday stated.

According to the statement issued by BCAS, the country’s all hyper-sensitive airports shall install the Perimeter Intrusion Detection System by 31 December 2023 as per minimum technical specifications. Further, greenfield airports that are non-RCS shall plan the installation of this system at the design stage itself for the purpose of getting clearance of design stage security vetting in terms of rule 5(3) of the Aircraft Security Rules 2011, it said. The move comes into force with immediate effect, BCAS said.

According to the nodal agency for aviation security, the directions in the circular are being issued in order to ensure the safety and security of air passengers, ground staff, crew as well as the general public in all matters relating to safeguarding against “unlawful interference” acts with civil aviation.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that the Bengaluru International Airport in Karnataka has recently introduced Artificial Intelligence-driven, assistance robots. These AI-driven robots have been introduced to enhance the experience of flyers. At present, ten robots have been deployed at the Kempegowda International Airport under the trial stage in order to help guide people through the airport and answer basic queries.