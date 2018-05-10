India’s airports infrastructure set for a big leap! 7 developments that will cheer passengers

Many crucial airports across the country will soon undergo a major expansion.

Big boost for airports infrastructure! India is a rapidly growing economy, with infrastructure expansion across sectors a key focus area. Be it roadways, railways or aviation, infrastructure forms the backbone of a developing country. As Indian airports continue to rank among the world’s best, the good news is that more and more world-class airports are coming up to meet the growing demand for air travel and also enable regional connectivity through Modi government’s UDAN scheme. The aviation sector of the country set for some massive developments. Many crucial airports across the country will soon undergo a major expansion. Apart from expansion and development of the existing airports, soon new international airports will come up, which will sport world-class features. Interestingly, earlier this year, two international airports of the nation- New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport and Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport became the world’s best, beating many international airports of South Korea, China, Singapore etc. Here are top most important things that you need to know about the airport development projects:

Recently, the upcoming international airport namely Jewar airport in Greater Noida got the final nod. After its construction, the Jewar Airport in Greater Noida will before the second international airport of the national capital region. The construction work is likely to start by year-end.

The International Airport of Goa- Dabolim International Airport is also set for expansion. The Airports Authority of India will put Rs 400 crore for its expansion. This includes the extension of the existing passenger terminal building, development of more parking bays etc. Additionally, another international airport is going to be set up at Mopa in North Goa at an estimated cost of Rs 3,000 crore.

The Pakyong Airport in Sikkim is expected to be flagged off by PM Narendra Modi, later this month. The airport, which got approved by the Central government in 2008, has been developed at an estimated cost of Rs 350 crore. Interestingly, the airport will become the country’s 100th operational airport. The Pakyong Airport has been built at a height of 4,500 feet in an inhospitable terrain.

A new integrated terminal is being built at Lucknow Airport which will have an area of 88,000 sq m along with the existing terminal building with 16292 sq m. It will be able to handle 2.6 million international and 11 million domestic passenger traffic annually and the new terminal will be able to serve the growing demand of passengers by 2030-31.

A terminal building at the Chennai Airport, including the present proposal measuring 197000 sq m shall be 336000 sq m and it will be able to handle 35 million passengers per annum. With an aim to achieve GRIHA-4 Star rating, the new terminal building will sport green building features. In order to serve the growing demand of passengers, the building would be ready by 2026-27.

A new terminal building at Guwahati Airport will have an area of 102500 sq m in order to handle the combined annual capacity (old and new terminals) of 9 million passengers per annum. The building at Guwahati Airport, which will be ready to serve the growing demand of passengers by 2026-27, will also encourage investment and tourism across the Northeastern region with thrust on ‘Act East’ Policy.

To meet the growing rush of air traffic in Pune, the city’s Airport is likely to undergo expansion. Earlier this year, Pune Airport director Ajay Kumar said that the airport will undergo expansion at a cost of Rs 650 crore. Also, the expansion is likely to include a new terminal building, new check-in counters and boarding gates, new road connectivity, solar power system and improved passenger amenities. Additionally, the expansion plan also includes a transhipment facility for cargo.