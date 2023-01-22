Indian aviation sector witnessed 48.9 per cent yearly increase in domestic traffic: Jyotiraditya Scindia

The Indian aviation sector witnessed “a 48.9% yearly increase in domestic traffic”, informed the Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Saturday. He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “strengthening the sector”.

“A 48.9% yearly increase in domestic traffic highlights PM @narendramodi Ji’s approach of strengthening the sector through integral policy reforms, critical technology & strategic investment. Indian aviation is indeed leading the road to robust recovery,” tweeted the minister.

Domestic traffic was 827,45,079 in December 2021. In December 2022, it increased to 1232,42,014. YoY (year-on-year) growth was 48.9 per cent, the minister further informed.

Indian #aviation is indeed leading the road to robust recovery!

Fastest-growing aviation market

According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), aviation in India is the fastest-growing aviation market in the world. Reportedly, the hub of India’s aviation manufacturing industry is Bangalore which has had a huge share of this economic sector since 1924.

UDAN

The Government of India’s UDAN – regional connectivity scheme – is driving the growth of civil aviation and aviation infrastructure in the country.

Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik (UDAN) is a regional airport development program of the central government. It is also a part of the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) of upgrading under-serviced air routes in the country. It was launched on 21st October 2016 by the Modi government.

In India, the first commercial aviation flight took place on 18 February 1911. From the United Provinces Industrial and Agricultural Exhibition in Allahabad, it was a brief demonstration flight of about 15 minutes. It was across the Yamuna river to Naini (9.7 kilometres). It was the first official airmail service.

Until 1990, international aviation was restricted to the four major metros of India – New Delhi, Bombay, Madras, and Calcutta. On 1st January 1991, the Thiruvananthapuram Airport was upgraded to an international airport, making it the fifth international airport in India.