India working towards making airports carbon-neutral in near future, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

On Tuesday, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that India is working on developing its airport carbon-neutral in the future. The Union Minister, on Twitter, said work has been undertaken to make airports across the country carbon neutral in the near future so that India emerges as a responsible player in the international civil aviation industry, ANI reported. Scindia, at the headquarters of the International Civil Aviation Organization in Montreal, said the way the civil aviation industry of India has bounced back post the Covid-19 pandemic with all protocols in place shows its resilience and determination. With a robust and holistic plan for the future, he is sure soon, his ministry will set new milestones in the air.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Ministry recently informed that the AAI has undertaken the expansion work of Trichy Airport. The work includes development of a New Integrated Passenger Terminal Building, Air Traffic Control Tower, a new Apron, as well as upgradation of Air side facilities to cater the growing traffic of passengers and reduce congestion during peak hours at the Trichy airport. According to the ministry, the new terminal building, which is being constructed at the cost of Rs 951.28 crore, has been designed to process 2900 flyers during peak hours. The terminal is being equipped with 48 check-in counters as well as 10 boarding bridges, it will be an energy efficient building with sustainable features.

The project also involves new apron, associated taxiways, isolation bay to make Trichy airport suitable for Multiple Apron Ramp System. Apart from this, construction of a Control Room, Terminal RADAR, supporting Equipment Rooms, RADAR simulation, Automation facilities, VHF, AAI offices as well as Meteorological offices are also part of the expansion project. The airport expansion also includes a 4-lane elevated access road connecting the Terminal Building to the city. Over 75 per cent of the construction work for the terminal building is completed, the ministry said. The project will be ready by April 2023, the ministry added.