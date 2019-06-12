India to get modernised air traffic management! AAI inks pact with Boeing; check details

India to have modernised air traffic management with assistance from Boeing! Airports Authority of India (AAI), that manages around 125 airports in the country, has inked a technical assistance agreement with the US-based aviation giant Boeing. As per the agreement, both AAI and Boeing in a joint venture would develop a comprehensive 10-year roadmap for modernizing air traffic management in the country. AAI and Boeing would develop the roadmap within 18 months. The project would be undertaken with a grant from United States Trade and Development Agency (USTDA), according to a statement issued by Boeing. Under the project, Boeing will work closely with aviation regulator DGCA, airlines operating in India, airport operators and stakeholders. Boeing will analyze the existing technologies and processes with an aim to identify efficiency improvements. Boeing stated that the modernization of the Indian National Airspace System (NAS) would include enhancement communications and invest in navigation, optimally utilize airspace capacity, air traffic management as well as surveillance. AAI Chairman Guruprasad Mohapatra said the project would help enable flexible use of airspace and allow the safe processing of additional flights, the report said. Apart from this big move, AAI has undertaken several initiatives to reduce carbon emissions. These are Central Air Traffic Flow Management (CATFM), Airport Collaborative Decision Making (ACDM), Performance Based Navigation (PBN) and Flexible Use of Airspace (FUA). Central Air Traffic Flow Management (CATFM): It manages air traffic flows strategically (6 hours in advance) to ensure the reduction in delays and holdings and hence, optimization of capacity. Airport Collaborative Decision Making (ACDM): It involves all stakeholders to achieve optimum utilization of Airports, Airspace, and Aircraft at Indian Airports. Per annum 14.9 mln kg fuel is saved, 47 mln kg reductions in carbon emission and 1,241,000 minutes of taxi-time reduced. Performance Based Navigation (PBN): It includes Continuous Climb and Descent Operations. Allow aircraft to follow a flexible yet safe and optimum flight path delivering both environmental and economic benefits. Flexible Use of Airspace (FUA): It permits civil flight through Military Airspace. Results in dynamic flight planning, reduction in fuel consumption, operating cost and carbon footprint.