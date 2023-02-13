In ‘Amrit Kaal’, Modi govt focuses on developing aviation hub in India – Here are all the details

In what could be good tidings for domestic and international flyers, Narendra Modi-led ruling establishment at the Centre has decided to zoom out the infrastructural contour of the aviation sector.

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh said on Monday that the Central government is working to create an aviation hub in India. In this context, the government has taken several steps, including airlines inducting wide-body aircraft and increasing their fleet size.

The Civil Aviation Ministry urged the aviation industry and stakeholders to join hands to develop the country as a hub for aviation, the minister said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

Singh was affirmative in his reply to a query if the ministry works on setting up an international aviation hub for the international and domestic passengers in India by utilising Indian aircraft and Indian airports.

According to a PTI report, the Minister said that the government has consulted with airports and airlines to evolve a synergy between the two stakeholders. He said that the steps taken viz-a-viz creating aviation hub include: airports exploring new technologies like Automated People Mover system and intelligent solutions for congestion management, and airports improving their infrastructure to reduce transfer time/ minimum connection time

Airlines are working to increase their fleet size and inducting wide body aircraft, he said.

President Droupadi Murmu said last month, the aviation market in the country is growing rapidly with the number of airports soaring to 147 from just 74 in 2014, and added that India has become the third largest aviation market on the world arena.