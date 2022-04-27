IAF readies Bagdogra Airfield; Civil aircraft operations restarted

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has conducted extensive resurfacing work on Bagdogra airfield’s runway enabling civil aircraft to resume operations from the morning of 26 April 2022. The first civil aircraft landed at around 08:00 AM, Tuesday. The resurfacing of the runway’s central bituminous portion has been completed on schedule, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence. For two weeks, the runway was closed for laying three flexible (bituminous) layers, reconstruction work of non load bearing surfaces etc. Besides, the work also included reconstruction of the concrete portion at the runway’s every end as well as widening of the taxi tracks and links as per International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) standards.

The statement further said Border Roads Organisation (BRO), the implementing agency, executed the work and it was expeditiously completed in order to facilitate civil aircraft operations with the least inconvenience to the passengers and airlines. According to the ministry, Bagdogra is the second busiest airport in the state of West Bengal and is a joint user international airport with a civil terminal attached to the Indian Air Force airfield. The timely completion of the work by the IAF will enable nearly 8000 air travellers to fly to and from Bagdogra, to various parts of the nation, every day.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the Bagdogra airfield in West Bengal is not only important from a strategic point of view but also, it is a major global hub for promoting tourism and the economy. The statement from the ministry further said the airfield is a major node for connecting Darjeeling and the city of Siliguri to the rest of the country as well as the world. The Indian Air Force remains committed to the Modi government’s Regional Connectivity Scheme- Mission UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagrik), the ministry added.