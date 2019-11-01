Hyderabad International Airport gets a body scanner! Know all about the world-class check-in facility

A body scanner has been installed with an aim to make flyers’ check-in process efficient, easy, and hassle-free.

Flyers boarding flights from Rajiv Gandhi Hyderabad International Airport (HYD) are having a world-class check-in experience thanks to the newly introduced ‘Body-Scanner’. GMR, that runs both Delhi Airport and Hyderabad Airport, has installed a body-scanner for passengers following the directive of Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS). The process has started as part of the three-month trial.

Here is all you need to know about body-scanner at Rajiv Gandhi Hyderabad International Airport

1. A body scanner has been installed with an aim to make flyers’ check-in process efficient, easy, and hassle-free. The authority hopes that it will reduce queues, take lesser time than the manual check, and will save time.

2. The trials began on October 12. The scanner has been installed and placed at the domestic departure terminal.

3. If the trials become successful and necessary approvals are given, such body scanners will be installed across the terminals for security check, GMR stated.

4. The body-scanner installed at Rajiv Gandhi Hyderabad International Airport is run by SAFE radio wave security system. The system is an image-free scanning technique. GMR has said that the technique and equipment adopted for body scanning are completely ‘harmless’. These technique and equipment do not pose any threat of privacy infringement, GMR said in a statement.

5. Flyers need to follow a few simple steps. You need to enter the body scanner. You need to stand on the yellow marks, feet apart. You need to raise your arms above your head. You need to stand still for two seconds. Your body will be scanned. After that, you can proceed to the boarding gate.

6. Several airports in the United States of America and countries across Europe have started using Body Scanner for security check. Pune International Airport (PNQ), Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru (BLR), Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (BOM) in Mumbai airports in India have also started trials of Body Scanner for passengers.

Earlier, Hyderabad became the first airport in India to provide a pre-embarkation security check right at the terminal’s entry gate. In 2019, in a survey conducted by AirHelp, the Hyderabad Airport secured the eighth position among the top ten best airports in the world.