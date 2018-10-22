Hyderabad Airport’s interim international departure terminal to open on October 23; details here

The interim international departure terminal at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, which was inaugurated recently, is all set to start its operations on October 23.

A new terminal at the Hyderabad Airport is all set to open on October 23! The interim international departure terminal at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, which was inaugurated recently, is all set to start its operations on October 23. According to the airport operator, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL), all international departure flights will operate from this terminal with effect from 10:30 AM on October 23, 2018. In a statement issued by GHIAL, air passengers have been advised to check with their respective airlines before leaving for the airport. The statement further said that passengers who are booked on Air India International flights namely- AI 127, AI 952, AI 978, AI 988, AI 966 and AI 051 and those who are travelling to domestic destinations are also advised to report at the interim international terminal as per their scheduled departure times.

The Interim International Departure Terminal (IIDT), which has been built to facilitate the expansion of the airport, is located adjacent to the Haj Terminal. The new terminal can be accessed from both Shamshabad and Srisailam sides of the airport’s main approach road via Rotary 1, also known as the Cargo rotary. Interestingly, for the convenience of passengers, a dedicated free shuttle service has been arranged between the existing terminal and the Interim International Departure Terminal. The newly introduced shuttle service will be available at the Arrivals Ramp and will be operated at regular intervals.

The terminal has been provided with a host of new technologies including the country’s first ever remote hand baggage screening facility, which when coupled with the new ATRS hand baggage screening, it can serve up to double the passenger at security checkpoints.

Recently, it was reported that the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport is expected to handle 20 million air passengers, both domestic and international, during the current fiscal. The Hyderabad international airport which handled more than 18 million passengers in the financial year 2018 has now taken up an expansion programme in order to increase the capacity to 34 to 40 million passengers per annum.